Cwm LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 43.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Ventas by 289.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

Ventas stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

