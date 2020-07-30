Cwm LLC Sells 560 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.