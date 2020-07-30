Cwm LLC Lowers Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 375.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,224,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,171,000 after buying an additional 966,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after buying an additional 616,397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 835,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,151,000 after buying an additional 302,532 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,215.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after buying an additional 288,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,907,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $82.65 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average is $81.82.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

