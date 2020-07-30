Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPL stock opened at $562.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $838.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $586.40 and its 200 day moving average is $597.39.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 60.22%. The company had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $624.04 per share, for a total transaction of $584,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,013 shares of company stock worth $2,910,552. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

