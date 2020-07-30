Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,349,000 after purchasing an additional 219,543 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,198,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,333,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,103,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 156,389 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.10. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.82.

