Cwm LLC Purchases 444 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 393,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,797,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $212,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 153.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $157.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $47.62 and a 52 week high of $68.96.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

