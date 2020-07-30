Cwm LLC Trims Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $108.28 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $145.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.60.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.