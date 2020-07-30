Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 31.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $102.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.