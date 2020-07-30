Cwm LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $961,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 94,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 32,394 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 85,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.62 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.