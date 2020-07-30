Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 20.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,884,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,015,000 after purchasing an additional 313,460 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at $4,782,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 908,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 72,796 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 637,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

CHT stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.4187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.14%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

