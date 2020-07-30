Cwm LLC Acquires 1,899 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,077 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,447 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,453,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 783,363 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,045 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 71,021 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 69,777 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The mining company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

