Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,310 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.0% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 257.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $204.06 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,547.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.