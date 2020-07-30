Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,652 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $1,374,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $204.06 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,547.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.75 and a 200-day moving average of $178.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

