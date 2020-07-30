Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $61,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

LXP opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LXP. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

