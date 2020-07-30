Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 335 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HMS were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMSY. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HMS by 3,290.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,463,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,466 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of HMS by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,858,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,586,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,073,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of HMS by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,067,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,988,000 after purchasing an additional 569,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMS stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on HMS in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HMS in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HMS in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

In other news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

