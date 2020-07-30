Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,453 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft stock opened at $204.06 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.34. The company has a market cap of $1,547.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

