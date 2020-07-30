Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 246.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after buying an additional 56,372 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.2% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 323,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,785,000 after buying an additional 21,673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,021 shares of company stock worth $342,077 and have sold 24,880 shares worth $5,269,146. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $214.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.45.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

