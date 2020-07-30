Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,781 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of BEN opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

