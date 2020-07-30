Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,733 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 142,366 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,358,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,470,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,421 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FNF opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.28. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

