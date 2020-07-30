Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth $981,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at $773,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at $6,065,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 275.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $40.32.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

