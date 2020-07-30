Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.16 Million Stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $49,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 143.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 452,352 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Timken by 1,352.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 201,670 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 65.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 432,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 170,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 65.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 147,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. Timken Co has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

