Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 10,559 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 300.0% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 41.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 24.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 41.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steris by 16.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steris stock opened at $161.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.78. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $168.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Steris in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

