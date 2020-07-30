Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NJR stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.