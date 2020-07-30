Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $44,347,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $316,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 563,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.