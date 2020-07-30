Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $50,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,740,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $19,470,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Saia by 233.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 262,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $18,106,000.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $122.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.25. Saia Inc has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $132.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.68 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Saia’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

