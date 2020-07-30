Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $215,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 26.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $278,392.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,536.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AJRD opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.