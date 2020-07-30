Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 512 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $128.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.49.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

