Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 160 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,542,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in American States Water by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. American States Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -0.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. American States Water’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American States Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $31,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $707,679.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

