Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 240.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.72. Stifel Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 12.52%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $184,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,445.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $144,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,555.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

