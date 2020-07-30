Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,794,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 893,061 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,386,000 after purchasing an additional 441,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

JHG stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.