Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $17,963,247.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,122 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,247 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.92. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

