AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Position Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $877,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 250,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 42,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $197,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.14. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

