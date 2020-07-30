Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 988.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,948,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1,406.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.03. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sidoti raised Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

