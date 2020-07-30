Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1,092.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,546,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,698 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $43,604,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $59,642,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,489,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $15,493,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. Globus Medical Inc has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

In related news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas acquired 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $32,947.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $462,876.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

