New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,374 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.30% of Xperi worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPER opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Xperi Corp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.29 million, a PE ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Xperi had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPER has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Xperi in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xperi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

