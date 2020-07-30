Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Harsco were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 330.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSC stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.66.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Harsco had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In other Harsco news, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie sold 41,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $342,197.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

