SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQM. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

NYSE SQM opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.24. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.68 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 13.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

