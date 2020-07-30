New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,200 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 69.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $24,627,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 732,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 544,018 shares during the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 1,162,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 478,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,294,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 476,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 16.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. ValuEngine cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.