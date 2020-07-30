Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 549,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,213 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $940.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

