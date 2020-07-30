New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 45,548 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,548 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 29,652 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.19.

PMT opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.81) by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of ($506.52) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

