New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,595 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,292 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Southwestern Energy worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.11.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.