Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Alliance Data Systems worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 86.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Gerspach acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADS opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.54.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

