New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Cheesecake Factory worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 286.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 174,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 129,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $15,989,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,504,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 175,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAKE. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.39. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

