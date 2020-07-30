New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.49 Million Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,983,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,764,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,179,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 24.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 105,057 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRQ shares. Scotiabank cut Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. G.Research cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Gabelli cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of DRQ opened at $36.05 on Thursday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.83 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.