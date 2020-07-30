Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Healthequity worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 57.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Healthequity stock opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,791.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.52. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.09.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.32 million. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HQY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,701.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

