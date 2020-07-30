New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Graham by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $411.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Graham Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $267.89 and a 1 year high of $756.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.44 by ($4.95). The firm had revenue of $732.26 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

