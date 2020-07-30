New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 388 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of EnPro Industries worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 19.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sidoti raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:NPO opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $73.80.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

