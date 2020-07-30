New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,752,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,391,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,878 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,430,000 after purchasing an additional 658,367 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMPQ opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

