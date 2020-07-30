CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Position Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of CNX Resources worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 133.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 237.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. CNX Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

