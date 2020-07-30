New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Matson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth $4,570,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Matson by 3,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08. Matson Inc has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Matson had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens cut shares of Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.